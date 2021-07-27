7 months into 2021, Austin has as many homicides as there were in all of 2020

At least 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting in downtown Austin on 6th Street near Trinity Street June 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seven months into 2021, Austin has tied its 2020 total for homicides, at 48. With five months left in the year, the city could surpass that number.

The latest homicide took place Friday, July 23. A man who had been stabbed called 911 and drove to a nearby gas station in south Austin for help, police said. He died shortly afterward.

Forty-eight homicides is the most homicides recorded in at least the last three years. In 2018, there were 35 homicides. In 2019, that number increased to 38. In 2020, the homicide count jumped again, but this time by 10.

So far in 2021, the Austin Police Department has announced 31 arrests in 25 homicides. In three cases, the suspect died. In the very first homicide of the year on Jan. 11, a man was arrested but charges against him were dropped pending further investigation, according to the Travis County district court.

The April 18 shooting counts for three homicides, as former law enforcement officer Stephen Broderick, 41, shot and killed three people, including his ex-wife and adopted daughter.

All but eight homicides were shootings of some sort.

Below is a map of Austin that displays all 48 homicides and color codes them by month. If you click on a dot (or location marker), the map will show information relating to the case that occurred there, including the victim’s name, what time it happened, the suspect’s name and if there have been any arrests.

You can also access the map online here. We have linked the latest coverage regarding each homicide case below.

January

January 11: Austin man charged with murder after east Austin shooting kills 1

January 19: Man dropped off at south Austin home, shot and killed moments later

January 22: Man arrested in connection with south Austin apartment complex shooting

January 26: Terminally-ill doctor held hostages, shot pediatrician and himself at her office

January 29: Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old in north Austin in January

February

February 2: Man dead after report of multiple gunshots at east Austin apartment complex

February 3: Man found dead inside vehicle in southeast Austin identified by police

February 6: Search underway for suspect in north Austin shooting, police identify victim found in crashed vehicle

February 14: Police need help finding person in connection with Valentine’s Day murder at Austin Motel 6

February 16: Man faces murder charge after wife found dead at south Austin hotel room

February 16: ‘I killed Flaco’: Austin mother’s wired conversation with her teen son leads to homicide charge

February 18: Man, woman charged after 2-year-old girl in their care dies from severe skull injury

February 28: 4 face capital murder charges in connection with deadly February shooting

March

March 14: Victim identified from Sunday shooting that took place inside 7th Street club

March 18: Man arrested in connection with deadly north Austin shooting

March 21: Have you seen him? Austin police still searching for 20-year-old suspect in deadly March shooting

March 22: Man killed in ‘drug-related’ shooting identified by Austin police, officers still looking for gunman

March 25: APD identifies man shot, killed after gunman knocked at his south Austin home

March 27: 20-year-old found shot inside crashed Audi in east Austin dies a day later

March 28: APD identifies man killed at north Austin hotel

March 31: Man killed Huston-Tillotson student in her apartment after 2 dates, police say

April

April 2: 28 year-old dies morning after fight at east Austin strip club, suspect arrested

April 6: Suspect faces murder, aggravated assault charges in connection with 2 Austin shootings

April 14: 2nd man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old in north Austin in April

April 18: Former detective arrested, charged in triple murder after manhunt

April 25: Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old in north Austin

April 29: 18-year-old arrested in connection with murder at southeast Austin apartment

May

May 2: Man faces murder charge after 23-year-old victim dies one day after downtown shooting

May 5: 16-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen, abandoning body inside car trunk in Bell County

May 15: Man shot, killed in east Austin after argument Saturday night identified

May 20: 15-year-old faces murder charge, accused of shooting, killing pregnant woman in downtown Austin

May 23: 22-year-old bystander dies at hospital 3 days after shooting near Austin strip club

May 31: Police: Son shoots father, then himself on Memorial Day in south Austin

June

June 11: Man shot and killed during southeast Austin meetup with children in car

June 12: Son accused of shooting, killing his mother in north Austin Saturday

June 12: New teenage suspect identified in Austin 6th Street mass shooting, charges dropped against 2 teens

June 16: Man dies from gunshot wound after being found in north Austin parking lot

June 20: Austin police identify teen murdered at weekend birthday party

June 23: Police identify man killed in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin

June 24: Police identify man found shot inside car in east Austin, suspect in serious condition

June 25: Man dies after reportedly being run over by car in north Austin parking lot

June 27: Man killed in northeast Austin stabbing identified by police

July

July 7: 2 charged with murder in connection with north Austin homicide

July 12: 18-year-old accused of murdering man, hurting 2 others in northwest Austin

July 17: No suspect identified yet in fatal downtown Austin shooting near 6th Street

July 23: Police identify man who died at south Austin gas station after being stabbed

Data charts were compiled and created by Christopher Adams.