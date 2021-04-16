7 arrested in Hays County after operation cracks down on sexual exploitation of minors

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A least seven people who were caught allegedly trying to sexually exploit and victimize minors for a fee were arrested in Hays County earlier this month.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement posed as underaged girls and communicated with the suspects through websites utilized to solicit sexual acts.

On April 1, three suspects made plans to meet with a girl they believed was 15 years old and were arrested on charges of prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18, a second-degree felony.

Andres Ivan Carrion Guevera, 38, of Minnesota

Todd Matthew Strine, 46, of New Braunfels

Abel Barcenas Suarez, 33, of New Braunfels

Another four were arrested on April 2 under the same circumstances and charged with prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18:

Fabian Jefferson, 50, of Kyle

Ricardo Costilla Jr, 24, of Austin

Richard Guerrero Morales, 52, of San Marcos

Jacob Hiley Pell, 18, of Cedar Park

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol Division, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, San Marcos Police Department and Hays County District Attorney’s Office all worked together on the operation.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have details on this type of crime, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.