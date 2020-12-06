65-year-old woman accused of selling narcotics out of her central Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Dec. 1, special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division were at a home in the 8000 block of Lazy Lane in central Austin to serve an arrest warrant for a family member of Sharon Kay Rawlings, 65.

While conducting surveillance, agents noticed several vehicles coming and going from the home. Agents alerted Texas DPS troopers who found probable cause to search one of the vehicles — finding several ounces of marijuana and THC edibles.

The woman in the vehicle told troopers she’d just bought the drugs from Rawlings.

When the special agents went to talk to Rawlings, the woman gave them consent to search her property for the family member they were there to arrest. Eventually, after further questioning, Rawlings allowed a search of the whole home, admitting to possession of several drugs.

In a closet beneath a staircase, special agents report finding: 12.88 pounds of marijuana, 261 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of Fentanyl, 42.24 grams of cocaine, 24 units of LSD, 749.99 grams of THC edibles, 287.18 grams of Adderall, 132.25 grams of Xanax, 28.06 grams of Hydrocodone, and about $9,233 cash.

Agents say during the interview Rawlings admitted to selling narcotics and identified several of her suppliers.

She was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with nine counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, with a recommended bond of $20,000.