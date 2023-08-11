Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 11, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year-old in southeast Austin Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Lee Hill Drive, which is south of East Riverside Drive, off of Hoeke Lane.

Austin Police Department officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after someone called 911 saying they found a person dead and the suspect was still at the location.

APD identified the victim as Isaias Martinez, 54, and the suspect as Jorge Flores-Duran, 60.

Flores-Duran was detained and interviewed by investigators. APD said during the interview, he admitted to shooting Martinez during an argument.

Flores-Duran was arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder. He is currently being held at the Travis County jail.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 41st homicide of 2023.