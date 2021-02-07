6-year-old, man in his 20s shot at San Antonio church

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WOAI-TV)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A 6-year-old and a man in his 20s were injured in a shooting that happened at a church event in San Antonio on Sunday, WOAI reports.

The San Antonio NBC-Affiliate is reporting the boy is expected to be OK, but the man is in critical condition from the gunfire.

A church event was going on at Greater Faith Institutional Church in the city’s east side when a man, his girlfriend and the young boy showed up. A man, accused of waiting under a tree, then rushed up to their car and opened fire.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says it was not a random shooting and he believes the suspect was allegedly targeting the man.

“This is just uncalled for insanity that someone would be brazen enough to do this Sunday afternoon at a church event,” said Chief McManus in a briefing with the press.

The woman was not injured. At last check, the suspect is not in custody. Read more here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss