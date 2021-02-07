6-year-old, man in his 20s shot at San Antonio church

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A 6-year-old and a man in his 20s were injured in a shooting that happened at a church event in San Antonio on Sunday, WOAI reports.

The San Antonio NBC-Affiliate is reporting the boy is expected to be OK, but the man is in critical condition from the gunfire.

A church event was going on at Greater Faith Institutional Church in the city’s east side when a man, his girlfriend and the young boy showed up. A man, accused of waiting under a tree, then rushed up to their car and opened fire.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says it was not a random shooting and he believes the suspect was allegedly targeting the man.

“This is just uncalled for insanity that someone would be brazen enough to do this Sunday afternoon at a church event,” said Chief McManus in a briefing with the press.

The woman was not injured. At last check, the suspect is not in custody. Read more here.