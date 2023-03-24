AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty-one homicides have occurred in Austin so far this year. Six of them have happened in the last 10 days.

Last year, 71 homicides were reported, down from a record-high 88 in 2021.

According to police data compiled by KXAN, thus far in 2023, homicide numbers are at a similar point to 2022 and 2021.

The recent stretch of homicides started on March 14 and ended on March 23. They were not related – and most were isolated, meaning they were not random – according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

They also occurred in all different parts of the city, and each in a separate City Council District.

In 2022, there were three instances where six homicides occurred in 10 days. There was also a period in 2022 where there were eight homicides in 10 days.

2021 saw one 10-day stretch with six homicides and one 10-day stretch with seven homicides.

There were no instances of six or more homicides in a 10-day stretch in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

KXAN is speaking with the Austin Police Department for additional insight and context this afternoon. Check back for updates.