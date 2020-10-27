$5K reward offered for suspect info in Oct. 7 aggravated robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are still looking for three suspects in an Oct. 7 gas station aggravated robbery, and the company that runs the gas station is now putting up a reward for one of the suspects.

The Austin Police Department said Tuesday that Shell is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an unidentified suspect. That’s in addition to the standard $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, APD said.

APD says they know who the second and third suspects are, but still need help identifying the first one. The suspects are described by APD as:

Suspect No. 1

Black man

Armed with black semi-automatic handgun

Last seen wearing a gray Nike Jordan hoodie, gray pants Black Jordan shoes with white trim Black face mask



Suspect No. 2

Black man

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white writing on them Black socks Black slide-style sandals Red bandanna covering his face



Suspect No. 3

Black man

Last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black oversized shorts Gray socks White Nike slide-style sandals Dark colored bandanna over his face



The suspects went into the Shell station at 31 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road and held the clerk at gunpoint. During the robbery, the clerk was shot.

Anyone with information on the robbery or identification of the first suspect, please call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477. Through Crime Stoppers, info on all three suspects is eligible for a $1,000 reward if it leads to an arrest.