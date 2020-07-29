$5K reward offered for information on suspect who fired shots at APD officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Police Association is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect accused of firing gun shots at an Austin Police Department officer on July 17.

APD says an officer was parked in his patrol car in the 5300 block of Pleasant Valley Road, north of East Stassney Lane, in southeast Austin around 1 a.m. The officer — who says his windows were rolled down at the time — then says he heard gunshots before bullets hit the building just behind him.

The officer took cover and then searched the area after.

The investigation is ongoing.

The National Police Association is offering the $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. Additionally, APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information, as well. To contact APD, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5245.

To view the NPA’s reward program, click here.