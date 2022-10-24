NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.

Marc Stephen Jamison of Spring Branch was arrested after he arrived in New Braunfels for what he thought was a meeting with a juvenile girl who he had met on social media, police said.

Police said Jamison is accused of taking the victim to an undisclosed location and paying the victim for a sexual relationship with him since May 2022.

Jamison was charged with Trafficking of Persons, a first-degree felony. He was taken to the Comal County jail where his bond was set at $100,000. Jamison posted bond and was forced to turn over his passport and other documents before being released from jail, NBPD said.

Police believe there are additional victims and said Jamison “potentially faces numerous additional charges.”

Anyone who believes they are, or someone they know is, a victim of this suspect is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police at 830-221-4167.