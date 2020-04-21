5 overdose deaths in past 2 weeks could be linked to counterfeit drugs moving across Austin, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say five recent deaths by overdose may be linked to counterfeit pills making their way across Austin.
Austin Police Department says the counterfeit pills are made with fentanyl, making them extremely deadly.
Here’s what police want you to be on the lookout for:
Counterfeit Oxycodone may be blue and have a letter “m” pressed into it.
Meanwhile, the counterfeit illicit Xanax is white and is pressed with “G-3-7-2-2.”
Officials in Williamson County say this month 15 people have overdosed on counterfeit Oxycodone. Only one person has overdosed on the counterfeit Xanax.
No deaths have been reported in the county.
Call 911 if you spot pills believed to be fake