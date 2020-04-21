5 overdose deaths in past 2 weeks could be linked to counterfeit drugs moving across Austin, APD says

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say five recent deaths by overdose may be linked to counterfeit pills making their way across Austin.

Austin Police Department says the counterfeit pills are made with fentanyl, making them extremely deadly.

Here’s what police want you to be on the lookout for:

Counterfeit oxycodone (APD)

Counterfeit Oxycodone may be blue and have a letter “m” pressed into it.

Meanwhile, the counterfeit illicit Xanax is white and is pressed with “G-3-7-2-2.”

Officials in Williamson County say this month 15 people have overdosed on counterfeit Oxycodone. Only one person has overdosed on the counterfeit Xanax.

No deaths have been reported in the county.

Call 911 if you spot pills believed to be fake