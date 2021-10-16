4 people shot outside Killeen nightclub Saturday morning

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Killeen Police Department says four people were shot at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning outside the Club Legends at 308 S. Second Street.

Officers say they found several gunshot victims in the parking lot — three of them were in critical condition, prompting emergency airlifts for treatment. Another victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Back in May, a man was killed during a different shooting at Club Legends, KCEN in Waco reports. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information or video of this active case, you’re asked to call KPD at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

