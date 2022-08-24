APD images of Michael Daniel Castro Jimenez, Marc Cardona Rincon, Byron Andrade Sosa and Edenilson Argueta (from left to right)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Four men were arrested by the Austin Police Department on aggravated kidnapping and criminal conspiracy charges Friday, court documents showed.

According to records, Michael Daniel Castro Jimenez, 21, Marc Cardona Rincon, 21, Edenilson Argueta, 19, and Byron Andrade Sosa, 19, intentionally abducted the victim, inflicted bodily injury and terrorized the victim’s mother by demanding a ransom to get her son back.

APD responded after receiving a kidnapping/abduction call Friday. The caller said his son was being held hostage at a school in the 5100 block of Village Square Drive, and a man threatened to hurt his son if he wasn’t given money.

When police arrived, the suspect vehicle began driving away from officers. The vehicle eventually stopped, and all occupants got out of the vehicle, including the victim.

The four suspects were later detained by officers, and a loaded tactical rifle was seen in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The victim told police he owed Jimenez around $100, while Jimenez said the victim had stolen $180 from a money app on his phone.

A report noted the victim had visible injuries on his body, and police said the injuries appeared defensive in nature.

During arrests, officers discovered Sosa also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to a report.

Jimenez was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance.

KXAN reached out to an attorney in the case, but a comment was not given.