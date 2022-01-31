4 arrested after illegal guns found, including AK-47, near downtown Austin

Four people were arrested near downtown Austin over the weekend and found to be in possession of illegal guns, the police department said. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people were arrested near downtown Austin over the weekend and found to be in possession of illegal guns, including an AK-47, the police department said.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to a disturbance call just before 3 a.m. on Sunday at a Gulf gas station at 717 E. 7th St. Multiple suspects were seen on HALO cameras pulling out guns in the parking lot and getting into a black car leaving the scene, APD said.

Officers found the car in the 600 block of Interstate 35 Service Road northbound. Four suspects, two of which were juveniles, were arrested on illegal possession of firearms charges. They were also charged with possession of narcotics, APD said.

Harvey Hemphill, 30, and Fidel Jaimes-Carachure, 17, were among the four arrested. The other two were juveniles and not named by police.

No lawyers were listed for Hemphill or Jaimes-Carachure as of Monday afternoon.

The arrests were made as a part of the department’s “commitment to removing illegal guns across the city.”