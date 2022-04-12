SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old at a Seguin park was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Seguin Police Department.

Draven Rene Reyes, a 20 year old from Seguin, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the east side of San Antonio. Reyes has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to Guadalupe County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond, police said.

LEFT: Christanio Soto, 21, RIGHT: Sahra Vega, 21 (Courtesy: Seguin Police Department)

SPD said Reyes, along with Sahra Vega and Christanio Soto, both 21, drove by Seguin’s Park West, and Reyes fired multiple rounds at Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, and another teen as they sat near the basketball court on April 4.

Smith died at the scene. The other teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Vega and Soto, who were arrested during a traffic stop on April 6, face murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Their bond was set at $1 million.