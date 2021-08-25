35 year-old man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 35 year-old man was arrested Sunday in Hays County — charged with a first-degree felony for the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Alan Brown was identified by a child as the suspect. After interviews on Sunday, Hays County deputies arrested Brown and detectives executed a search of his home.

Brown was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.

HCSO says the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call (512) 393-7896.