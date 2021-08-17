33-year-old woman shot and killed after reported break-in at Austin apartment

According to Austin Police Department, a report came in around 6:52 a.m. There is now a large police presence in the vicinity, the Bridge at Terracina apartment complex at 8100 N. MoPac Expressway (KXAN/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 33-year-old woman shot and killed after a reported break-in at her apartment has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 8100 North MoPac Expressway Wednesday morning, Aug. 11 after the caller said she was shot when someone broke into her home, APD says.

When officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene, they found Delilah Guzman unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound, police say.

Guzman was pronounced dead at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday. The Travis County Medical Examiners ruled the cause of death as gunshot wound by manner of homicide, police say.

APD says this is Austin’s 51st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). Tips can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest, police say