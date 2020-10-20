3 suspects sought in south Austin convenience store robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for three people suspected of robbing a south Austin convenience store at gunpoint.

Police said it happened at a store located at 3906 South Congress Avenue at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspects went into the store with guns, assaulted the clerk, then stole money and other merchandise.

Here are their descriptions provided by Austin police:

Suspect #1: Black male around 20-years-old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, last seen wearing a black “Nike Air” hoodie with gray sleeves and black pants

Suspect #2: Lighter in complexion Black or Hispanic male around 5 feet 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a dark hoodie with “GAP” branding on the chest, white shoes, blue backpack and a red bandana wrapped around his right calf

Suspect #3: Fair-skinned Hispanic male with a red shirt wrapped around his head, last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe on the side, gray high-top shoes, and yellow and orange socks

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.