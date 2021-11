AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating two different shootings on South Congress Avenue in south Austin on Monday night.

One person was shot and killed in the 7200 block, just south of William Cannon Drive. Austin Police Department says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Meanwhile, a mile and a half north, near South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, APD says two other people were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story.