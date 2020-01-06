3 other teens arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested three more teenagers in connection to the New Year’s Eve homicide.

Police say 17-year-old Tyree Neal, 18-year-old Creshawn Howard, and 18-year-old Micheal Wright-Colazzo have been arrested and charged for the shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Rountree Drive on Tuesday.

The trio join 17-year-old Rodaesia Winter Hines, who was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and murder, both first-degree felonies.

APD says 20-year-old David Devora was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve when he and two others were watching football inside a North Abilene home. The three heard a knock on the door and as Devora went to see who was there, someone shot through the door and killed him, according to police.

Police say there is an additional person of interest who has been interviewed but has not currently been charged.

Abilene PD issued the following news release late Friday afternoon: