Austin police asking for information about 3 homicides that happened within 24 hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is expected to give an update Thursday afternoon, after it says three deadly shootings took place in just 24 hours.

Here’s a timeline of when the shootings happened.

Wednesday afternoon

Around 2:45 p.m., police received calls after a fight escalated into a shooting that killed one man. It happened in the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road near Onion Creek. The victim’s name was not released, and a second man allegedly involved in the incident was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday night

Around 10:48 p.m., police received calls about a shooting near the 2100 block of Elmont Drive. Officers reportedly found 21-year-old Paul Brown shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police didn’t say whether they had identified a suspect.

Thursday morning

The last shooting reportedly claimed the life of a woman who was homeless. Police say she was shot after a fight between a group of 60 hurricane evacuees reportedly broke out near Sixth Street and Brazos Street. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police say. The woman was not identified. As of Thursday morning, police say no suspects were in custody, but that a man could possibly be one.