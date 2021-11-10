3 Austin murder suspects arrested by US Marshals within 2 hours on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals say they helped arrest three Austin murder suspects within two hours on Tuesday evening.

Two suspects were wanted for homicides that occurred this year, and one was wanted for a homicide that took place in December of last year.

Arrest #1

Andrew Trevino, 39, is accused of stabbing Craig Robinson, 51, in the neck in the 2400 block of East Riverside Drive on Dec. 8, 2020. Police previously said Robinson, who was pronounced dead on scene near an area with tents, was believed to be experiencing homelessness.

Witnesses at the encampment told police Trevino lived in the tent right next to where the murder happened, according to an arrest affidavit. After speaking with multiple witnesses, the Austin Police Department got a warrant for Trevino’s arrest on Oct. 21, according to U.S. Marshals.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force helped arrest Trevino around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday off Denver Avenue in east Austin. Online Travis County Jail records show Trevino is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Andrew Trevino, 39 (APD Photo)

Austin police investigate suspicious death near camp on Riverside Drive Dec. 8, 2020 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

The arrest affidavit for Trevino also revealed he was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020 on unrelated charges after he was found driving a stolen car.

Arrest #2

The second arrest happened just 15 minutes after Trevino’s arrest, U.S. Marshals say.

Frank Nobles, 30, is accused of shooting and killing Iyanna Dukes, 20, at a northeast Austin apartment complex off Reagan Hill Drive on Sept. 16 of this year.

Past photo of Frank Nobles, 30 (APD Photo)

An arrest affidavit says witnesses at the complex told police Dukes lived with Nobles at a unit there, describing him as her “on and off” boyfriend. Family and friends who were at Dukes’ apartment hours before the murder also told police Dukes and Nobles had been fighting that day. Dukes told another friend over the phone Nobles had a rifle, and “she wanted to get away from him,” according to the affidavit.

A warrant for Nobles’ arrest was issued on Sept. 17. A task force helped APD determine Nobles had left for the Gulf Coast area.

U.S. Marshals say the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force arrested Nobles at an apartment complex in Houston around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. According to APD, Nobles’ bond is set at $1 million. He was booked into Harris County Jail.

Arrest #3

The last arrest took place around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was related to a homicide that happened last Thursday.

Austin police confirm a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park the night of Nov. 4, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

U.S. Marshals say a juvenile, who APD confirms is a 15-year-old, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Ocampo, 19, at the Country Air Mobile Home Park off State Highway 71 in southwest Austin on Nov. 4. Ocampo was found shot in a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

A warrant was issued for the 15-year-old’s arrest on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals, and APD asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find and apprehend him. The 15-year-old was then arrested at a home in Austin. He was booked into the Gardner Bettes Juvenile Detention Facility, according to APD.