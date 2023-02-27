AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were arrested and are accused of being responsible in Austin’s 13th robbery series of 2023.

According to the Austin Police Department, the robberies happened on Feb. 18 and 19. APD arrested Preston Harrington, 22, Richard Hervey Jr., 22, and Christa Pullins, 22. Each was charged with aggravated robbery.

The first robbery was reported around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. A man called 911 saying he witnessed a robbery near East Sixth Street and Attayac Street.

The caller said a woman was walking alone when two men — later identified as Harrington and Hervey — ran up to her and robbed her, according to APD. The caller said the victim’s head hit the ground, and one of the suspects continued hitting the victim while she was motionless on the ground while the other suspect went through her pockets.

According to APD, the witness interrupted the robbery, causing the suspects to leave the area. They were in a gold Suburban.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the victim to the hospital and later learned she had severe head injuries.

The second robbery was Sunday, Feb. 19 around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of East Third Street.

Two victims told APD they were walking back to their vehicle after a night out when it happened. They said two suspects — Harrington and Hervey — approached an alley as the victims entered it.

One of the men pointed a gun with a green laser attachment at the victims and demanded their belongings, according to APD. The suspect fired a shot in the air “in an apparent show of force,” APD said.

The victims gave their belongings to the men, who then fled the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victims’ credit cards were used at nearby convenience stores.

Video from one of the businesses shows a gold Suburban arriving at the stores, and two men getting out and appearing to high-five each other before entering the store and using the victim’s credit card. The men matched the description of the suspects in the robberies.

On Monday, Feb. 20, violent crime detectives found the Suburban and conducted a felony stop. Harrington, Harvey and Pullins were in the vehicle.

Detectives interviewed all three suspects, who confessed to the two robberies, according to APD.

APD said Pullins identified herself as the getaway driver, indicating she brought her two infant children during the robberies.

According to APD, Harrington, who is currently on probation for a shooting in Killeen in April 2019 that left a 15 year old in a vegetative state, admitted to shoving the female victim to the ground and hitting her several times.

APD said all three confessed they were actively looking for their next victim to rob when officers took them into custody.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Suburban, located credit/debit cards from both victims and a loaded handgun with a laser attachment.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow.

Anyone with any information should call APD’s Robbery Unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.