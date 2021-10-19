3 arrested, charged after illegal gambling investigation in Bastrop, Fayette counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were arrested on charges stemming from a three-month investigation into alleged illegal gambling.

On Oct. 14, investigators arrested Michael Joseph Maugere Jr., 54, of Smithville; Chasity Robinson, 36, of Smithville; and Michael Edwards Burgess, 35, of La Grange after undercover agents gambled at two places in Smithville and La Grange, receiving cash payouts on numerous occasions, according to a post on the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

Investigators say they identified the three during those undercover operations and secured sealed indictments.

All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony. Maugere Jr. is a former Smithville police chief.

Investigators said they confiscated “multiple computer gaming devices, documents and currency at both locations.”

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the investigation.

KXAN has contacted Maugere Jr.’s attorney for a statement on his client’s behalf. Once we hear back from the attorney, we will update this story. There was no attorney information available for Robinson or Burgess in Bastrop County criminal records.