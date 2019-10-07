3 arrested after undercover operation reveals ACL wristband reselling scheme

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested three men Saturday after an undercover operation revealed they were selling reused wristbands for the Austin City Limits festival, according to the arrest affidavit.

APD says they were tipped off about a Craigslist post selling ACL wristbands. The tip said the sellers were proving the wristbands to people, escorting them into the festival, removing them and reselling them.

An APD officer went undercover to determine if the information was accurate. The officer called the number in the ad and was given instructions on where to meet for the sale. At the arranged location, the officer met the suspects who were later identified as Nathan Beck, 30, Cameron Beck, 24, and Michael Martin 33.

The undercover officer was told the wristbands would cost $150 and that he would need either a cell phone or driver’s license for collateral. The officer paid the money and provided collateral. He said he saw Martin lead a group of people to the festival grounds then return with several wristbands. According to the affidavit, the three suspects used small green plastic straws to undo the clasps and loosen the wristbands for the next customers.

Cameron then gave the officer a wristband and walked him towards the front gate with a second group. The officer said once his wristband was scanned and got inside he returned it to Cameron. As soon as he got his collateral back, uniformed officers moved in to detain Cameron as well as the group that was brought in.

Police say Martin and Nathan soon came to the festival entrance looking for Cameron and were detained as well.

During a search, police found $1,108 in Nathan’s wallet and $926 in Cameron’s possession. All three were carrying the small green straws.

Police contacted C3 Presents, the event management company behind ACL, to ask about the suspects operation. C3 Presents told investigators none of the suspects were authorized to sell ACL wristbands in the manner described by police.

Police retrieved a total of six wristbands from the suspects and determined they were scanned a total of 104 times across all of them. Police calculated that the total cost of all the scans came out to $10,920.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Officer Destiny Silva explained that at this time no investigation into the individuals who paid for the reused wristbands is not going forward.

Silva also said that use of reused — which are considered counterfeit — wristbands is a safety issue in addition to being illegal.

All three of the suspects were arrested and charged with theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000 as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.