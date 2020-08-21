2nd teen charged in robbery, shooting of pregnant woman pleads guilty

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second teen charged in the robbery and shooting of a pregnant woman whose baby died last year plead guilty to the crime Friday.

Kiara Paz plead guilty to aggravated robbery and got 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. Other charges for evading arrest were dropped.

The other teen in the case, 19-year-old Andrew Nino, plead guilty last month to aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

An arrest affidavit says the July 2019 shooting was drug related. Paz and Nino were both 18 at the time.

Police say they stole Xanax and other items from the woman before she and her boyfriend chased them out. Nino then shot at the girlfriend.

The baby was delivered, but died more than a week later.