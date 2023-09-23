AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a November 2020 incident at a northwest Austin car dealership.

According to Travis County court documents, Modesto Hernandez-Hernandez, 33, was convicted and sentenced Sept. 7.

The murder charge was related to the Nov. 6, 2020, shooting death of 61-year-old Jerry Paul Lee, an employee at the car dealership on Ranch Road 2222.

Documents showed Hernandez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to the charge prior to his sentencing.

Hernandez-Hernandez received a jail credit of 1,035 days toward his sentence, according to documents.

As of Saturday, he remained booked in the Travis County jail.

Another suspect in the murder investigation was sentenced in January.