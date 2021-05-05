2nd man arrested, accused of shooting, killing 18-year-old in north Austin in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second man was arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in a north Austin McDonald’s parking lot last month.

The Austin Police Department said Wednesday the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornelius Cooks, 22, on a murder charge. He’s accused in the April 14 shooting death of Kedarius Griffin in a busy parking lot off North Lamar Boulevard.

Cooks was arrested in the 2900 block of West Anderson Lane, which is just west of Burnet Road. He was booked into the Travis County Jail and has a bond set at $300,000, APD said.

Cornelius Cooks, 22 (APD Photo)

Warren Mitchell III, 21 (Photo: Tulsa County Inmate Information)

Another suspect in the shooting, Warren Mitchell III, 21, was arrested in Tulsa in late April after the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found out he fled to Oklahoma. He is also charged with murder, according to APD.

According to an arrest affidavit for Cooks, several tips from the community helped identify both Cooks and Mitchell.

Originally, police were looking for three suspects in the case. Officers reported Griffin was involved in a disturbance with three men before he was shot and killed inside a car carrying a pregnant woman, three kids and a two-year-old toddler. They were unharmed.

But according to the arrest affidavit, while the third suspect was seen confronting Griffin, he ran in the other direction when one of the other suspects punched Griffin and did not see the shooting, which was confirmed by surveillance footage.