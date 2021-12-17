2nd-highest year of past 5 for assaults, burglaries in West Campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whenever UT Austin student Lily Thorpe walked back to her West Campus apartment at night, she always took multiple precautions. Armed with pepper spray in her purse, Thorpe would call or FaceTime a friend. She said taking those steps used to make her feel safe in West Campus.

“I never felt unsafe walking down [Rio Grande Street],” Thorpe said. “There were other streets that 100 percent, I would expect something like this to happen.”

Back in early August, Thorpe and a friend took an Uber from a downtown birthday party to the Shell gas station at the intersection of 24th and Rio Grande Streets, a midpoint between both of their apartments. As Thorpe walked towards her home, she said she noticed a man with his pants down, fully exposed in front of her sorority house.

“My instant reaction was, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m being flashed,'” Thorpe said. “I’ve had several friends who have been flashed in West Campus before.”

Thorpe put her hand out in front of her, telling the man, ‘No, you may not approach me.’ The next thing Thorpe remembered was him grabbing her. She ended up with her back on the ground.

“He was grabbing me, grabbing my legs, grabbing my arms — very malicious intent,” Thorpe said. “And — instantly sort of screaming, kicking as hard as I can against this person.”

A security guard from her sorority house happened to be outside doing a lap around the house when she saw and heard the commotion. When the guard ran towards the man, Thorpe remembered him getting off her. Then, he was gone.

“I was maybe on the ground for like 20 seconds,” Thorpe said. “That is the longest 20 seconds of your life, when you’re on the ground, literally thinking that the worst is going to happen to you.”

After a sorority sister called 911, Thorpe was shaky, out of breath and in shock. Within a few minutes, Austin police officers arrived at the scene. They took down witness statements and went looking for the suspect down the street, but they couldn’t find any traces of him, according to what officers told her. When an officer drove her to a friend’s apartment, all Thorpe could think about was what she was going to tell her mom.

Students walking on Rio Grande Street. (KXAN Photo)

“My mom hates Austin, doesn’t like the fact that I live here. [It] doesn’t help her that she’s constantly looking at all of these terrible reports that are happening in West Campus,” Thorpe said. “I was just like, ‘This is going be it.'”

Thorpe called her mom in the morning and downplayed the incident. She said it didn’t hit her until she returned to her apartment, which was a mess from the birthday decorations and cake from the night before. Instead of cleaning it, she took a shower and lay in bed.

In the days following the incident, Thorpe felt sick and didn’t eat. She said she never cried, but she felt different.

“I had experienced this huge traumatic event and then I’m supposed to just keep living,” Thorpe said. “It was just all in so much. And then you just go to your normal daily routine and you feel like you can’t continue on with your daily life after something like this has happened. Especially, when I think about my screams in my head. I think about what my friend was saying on the phone whenever she was hearing everything. It’s that constant replay in your mind.”

‘An extension of campus’

Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 4, 2021, there were 58 assaults and 12 aggravated and sexual assaults within the 78705 zip code that encompasses the West Campus and nearby student neighborhoods, according to Austin Police Department Crime Reports. Thefts and auto thefts are the most common crimes to be reported in the zip code, with 165 and 209 respectively, while the UT Austin fall 2021 semester was in session.

Reported crime in 78705 zip code from Aug. 1 through Dec. 4, 2021. Source: APD Crime Reports

Joell McNew, board president of parent and community group Safehorns, for years has been pressing university leadership, the University of Texas Police Department and the City of Austin to do more to keep students safe in the neighborhood.

“When you have over 30,000 students living in that community, it really is an extension of the campus, whether the university wants to accept that or not,” McNew said.

When a man was shot off of 22nd and Pearl Street on Halloween, McNew told KXAN that students were becoming “desensitized” to the amount of crime in the area.

Noelle Newton, a spokesperson for UTPD, told KXAN at the time the department responded to that shooting because it was near the university even though West Campus falls under APD’s jurisdiction. Technically, the email, Tweet and website notifications UT provided “is above and beyond what’s required,” Newton said.

UT student Aileen Ramirez heard the gunshots as she and her roommate were leaving their apartment building a block away.

“We’re stunned. We stopped like right in our tracks,” Ramirez said. “And we see a group of kids just run across the street in front of us. And we were like, ‘OK, what do we do now? Do we walk out? What was that sound?’ Because it sounded so foreign to us almost.”

When they realized someone was shot, they called 911. Afterward, they went back to their apartment and waited.

“It was really anxiety-inducing because we don’t know where it was,” Ramirez said. “Had we [left] five minutes earlier, we would have been right there to see it.”

iFrames are not supported on this page.

Recent incidents prompted SafeHorns to petition Austin City Council to increase safety measures in the area by improving the lighting and installing more emergency call boxes and HALO camera systems.

“I’m scared as Hell at school,” one petition signer commented.

“My daughter is AFRAID at your campus,” another signer commented.

McNew read these comments as she addressed council members at a Dec. 2 meeting.

“We have been coming here and having these conversations since the inception of Safehorns,” McNew said to council members. “What do you say to Longhorns and how will you ensure that prospective students and their parents should feel confident in their decision to attend the University of Texas at Austin?”

District 9 councilmember Kathie Tovo said she’s been in contact with the University and that they have installed multiple emergency blue light call boxes near the campus and allocated university police officers to assist APD in patrolling the area.

“I want to assure our speaker and, and the community of people who have participated in that conversation, that the safety of our students at the University of Texas as well as really Austinites throughout the city is certainly a paramount concern to me,” Tovo said.

Emergency blue light call box located at 23rd Street Artists’ Market alleyway.

McNew said emergency blue light call boxes are one of the most requested improvements that students have requested. In mid-November, an emergency blue light call box was installed on 23rd Street near the University Co-op. Along with more call boxes and lights, McNew also called for a UTPD patrol zone that extends to North Lamar Boulevard.

In February 2020, the UT Board of Regents approved $8 million in funding for more officers, HALO cameras and a UTPD substation, which opened on Guadalupe Street in September 2021. UTPD told KXAN that the new office is meant to be a “community engagement center” between students and officers and is open on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other UTPD operations are carried out at their main building near Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

UTPD Officer David Daniels said that UTPD sometimes goes outside its regular parameters to coordinate with APD to get first responders to the scene during emergency threats. Daniels also said the department has a West Campus initiative where two UTPD officers and a supervisor patrol the area from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“Sometimes people just want to see that the area is being patrolled by the police and to act as that deterrent,” Daniels said. “So we are doing our best to assist the police department with that area. It is very busy, as you know — could get a little congested.”

Blanca Gamez, associate director for UT’s parking and transportation services, said services available for students at night in the neighborhood are SURE Walk, UT Night Rides (in partnership with Lyft) and UT shuttles. For students to utilize SURE Walk and UT Night Ride services, they must be coming from an on-campus location.

Gamez said SURE Walk, which offers students a ride home or walk home by two student volunteers, took a significant dip in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when classes were fully remote. More SURE Walk rides were requested during the 2019 fall semester than the 2021 fall semester. Gamez said ridership is still getting back to pre-pandemic levels as more students learn about the program.

‘Don’t take walking home for granted’

In the 78705 zip code, 2021 (through Dec. 4) recorded the second-highest number of reported assaults and burglaries over the past five years, according to APD Crime Reports. Fifty-five aggravated and sexual assaults occurred so far in 2021, the second-lowest reported number in the past five years, only above 2016. Reported thefts also decreased in 2021, as 2019 and 2020 reported the highest numbers.

Although the detective assigned to her case upped the charge to attempted rape, Thorpe said the police still haven’t identified the man who attacked her.

Thorpe said she can never go back to the way she lived before her attack. Months later, she said she will not take out the trash if it is dark outside. When passing by her sorority house, she is reminded of the experience. During a walk outside once, she said she briefly thought a car was following her and felt instantly paralyzed with fear.

“I just think the worst now instantly, and then that almost re-triggers all of the thoughts and feelings from when I was attacked,” Thorpe said.

Now when Thorpe tells her story, she said she disassociates from the events. She said she is still working through the experience and still is not ready to confront the mental toll it has taken on her.

“I’m just in this place where I haven’t really gone to therapy for it, and it’s something that I know I want to do,” Thorpe said. “I just don’t know if I’m ready for that right now, but I do know that it affects me a lot more than I think it does.”

Thorpe said she is very open about her experience because she wants to wants to remind students that this can happen to anyone.

“I never in a million years thought that I would experience something like this,” Thorpe said. “Don’t take walking home for granted. Always make sure that you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself, even if you don’t feel like it’s necessary, because it definitely is.”

To Thorpe, any amount of money is worth paying for an extra rideshare or longer Uber or Lyft ride in order to get home safely.