29-year-old Austin mom arrested after death of toddler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with serious injury to a child following the death of her 22-month-old toddler at a north Austin apartment, according to an Austin arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 17, Tamara Lynn Calvery, 29, told police in a call to 9-1-1 that her baby was not breathing and had a “big knot” on her head from hitting a dresser during a fall. When the dispatcher asked how the baby fell, Calvery said the child threw herself down when she refused to walk, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the 22-month-old was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with severe injuries. While treating the infant, the medical staff at Dell Children’s noted that her injuries didn’t seem consistent with the story Calvery shared with police.

In a later interview, Calvery told police that the child was born “10 weeks early” and was struggling to learn how to walk. She said she was helping the 22-month-old walk when the child fell forward, hitting her head on a nightstand.

However, medical staff noted to police that the child had bruises in “concerning patterns and locations.”

Calvery said the child hit the right side of her head, which police noted was inconsistent with the observed injuries from the medical staff at Dell Children’s, police say.

The 22-month-old died on Jan. 19. Doctors ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, the affidavit says. Calvery refused a follow-up interview with police following the death of the child.

Police interviewed Calvery’s boyfriend on Friday, Jan. 24. The boyfriend told police he wasn’t home at the time of the incident, but wasn’t far away from the apartment. He told police that Calvery called him and told him the child was unresponsive. His advice to Calvery was to call 9-1-1, the affidavit says.

The boyfriend confirmed to police that the child didn’t have injuries the night before or when he left that morning for work. He told police that if he would’ve seen those injuries, he would have taken the child to the hospital, the affidavit says.

As of Monday afternoon, Calvery is in custody at Travis County Jail.