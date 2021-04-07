28 year-old dies morning after fight at east Austin strip club, suspect arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An altercation at an east Austin strip club is now being investigated as a homicide — after a man who tried to break it up was found dead in his bed the next morning.

On the morning of April 2, Austin Police Department officers reported to a Dessau Road home, where 28-year-old Jorge Jaimes was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

Investigators learned that the night before, Jaimes had tried stopping a fight that broke out at the Club Chicas Bonitas strip club in east Austin. APD says Jaimes was hit at least once, fell to the ground and was unconscious. He later refused medical assistance from Austin-Travis County EMS and he and his friends returned home.

He was found dead in bed the next morning.

After investigating, detectives were able to identify William Eugene Colvin III, 35, as the man believed to have hit Jaimes. He was arrested Wednesday, April 7 and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

While the Travis County Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy to determine the official manner of death, APD is currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Colvin’s bond was set at $250,000.

If you have any information or video of the incident, you’re asked to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.