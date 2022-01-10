27-year-old man killed in northwest Austin during robbery — city’s 1st homicide of 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation near a northwest Austin home last Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD says this is Austin’s first homicide in 2022.

Police say it received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near the 8100 block of Elkhorn Mountain Trail in Jollyville. Cristofer Acevedo, 27, was found by first responders lying in the roadway “with obvious trauma.” He was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m.

Police say two suspects wearing masks left the area on foot after the shooting. Robbery is the suspected motive.



The Travis County Medical Examiner’s determined the official cause of death as gunshot wound, police say.



Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You can also use the Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.