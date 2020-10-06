235 pounds of marijuana seized by Fayette County K-9 unit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 49-year-old Laredo man was arrested in Fayette County on Monday after a large amount of marijuana was discovered in a truck he was driving.

The Fayette County Drug Interdiction K-9 Unit seized approximately 235 pounds of marijuana from inside a Dodge pickup truck around 10:29 a.m. Monday. The truck was pulled over on Interstate 10 at mile-marker 658, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with felony possession of marijuana, FCSO says.

FCSO reports the truck was pulled over for a traffic violation. After speaking with Sanchez, who FCSO says was “extremely nervous,” the sergeant became suspicious the man was transporting illegal drugs. Sanchez gave FCSO consent to search the vehicle.

K-9 Kolt alerted authorities to the presence of illegal drugs during the search. The marijuana, with an estimated street value of $126,500, was found under a load of lumber and PVC pipes.