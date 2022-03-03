23-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly December shooting

Mugshot of John Paul Rangel, 23, who is charged with murder in Travis County. (Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff’s Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Taylor in early December 2021, authorities said Thursday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said John Paul Rangel, 23, was arrested in Williamson County and charged with the murder of Joseph Neal, 36. According to TCSO, Neal was found dead on Dec. 8 at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cheddar Loop in north Travis County.

Neal was inside of a car parked in a garage. Officials said that Neal had died from a gunshot wound that an investigation found was not self-inflicted.

No other details about the shooting were released.

Rangel is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Taylor police, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Williamson County District Attorney’s office all assisted TCSO in Rangel’s arrest.