2,200 fentanyl-laced pills worth $43,000 seized in Bastrop County

Weapons and fentanyl-laced pills were seized at a home in Bastrop County (PIcture: Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills have been found at a home in Bastrop County.

The discovery was made when investigators raided a home in the Shiloh community of Bastrop County on Thursday.

Inside the home, they found about 2,200 counterfeit OxyContin pills that contained fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths across the nation.

The drugs have a street value of $43,000, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also found five firearms – three handguns and two weapons described as “AR-15 style” guns – and money.

The sheriff’s office said that the two residents of the home have been detained. The suspects’ names were not released.

State and federal charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.