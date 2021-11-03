22-year-old Bastrop County murder suspect says he ‘maybe’ stabbed victim

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The 22-year-old suspect in a Bastrop County murder was recently apprehended in Allen Parish, Louisiana.

The incident happened Sept. 18, when Bastrop County deputies reported to the bank of Sandy Creek, where a body had been found by passersby below a concrete bridge. The victim, identified as Matthew Timothy Hoffman, had been struck in the head and body with a blunt object and had injuries consistent with choking — in addition to a laceration on his back.

A Bastrop County affidavit says that Davion Markeith Veal was interviewed on by deputies on Sept. 27 in a non-custodial fashion, during which he said he and Hoffman had a physical fight inside a vehicle and that Hoffman originally pulled out the knife. Veal had been identified as a person of interest based on hotel surveillance footage.

BCSO says Veal said he “maybe” stabbed Hoffman once and that he’d hit Hoffman in the head and face with a closed fist until Hoffman was “unconscious.” BCSO says since Veal and Hoffman were alone at the time, as far as they know, that it’s more likely than not that the cut was at the hand of Veal.

Even though Veal said Hoffman was just unconscious, deputies say he admitted to moving Hoffman from the vehicle and then dragging him by the armpits and toward a nearby bridge. Veal told deputies he didn’t remember if he had placed Hoffman at the top or the base of the bridge, but that he [Veal] turned around and when he turned back, Hoffman had fallen about 31.4 feet from the bridge and was laying at the creek bed.

BCSO says Veal didn’t help Hoffman and that he admitted he’d disposed of the knife by throwing it from the vehicle.

A preliminary autopsy showed Hoffman had several blunt force trauma injuries, in addition to damage to tissues in his neck and throat and a broken hyoid bone, which the medical examiner says points toward possible strangulation.

Veal is charged with first-degree felony murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.