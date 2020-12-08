22-year-old arrested following police chase through San Marcos apartments

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after San Marcos police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen car.

Police clocked a 2014 Jeep Trailhawk SUV driving around 100 mph on the service road of Interstate 35 near State Highway 123 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, according to the release from San Marcos Police Department. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Jacob Anthony Fuentes, 22, evaded the officer and then drove in and out of several apartment complexes on Linda Drive, the release says.

Police say Fuentes got out of the Jeep while it was still moving and ran away from officers at the Townwood Apartments. Fuentes was caught by police after a short chase. Police say he had methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest.

The Jeep hit another vehicle parked in a parking space, causing minor damage to both cars. Two other people, who were inside the Jeep, were detained and later released. Police believe the Jeep was stolen from San Antonio, the release says.

Police say a handgun was or had been reportedly in the vehicle, but officers only found a loaded handgun magazine inside the Jeep.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in Hays County jail with bond pending.

During the incident there were no injuries to any officers or anyone else involed and no damage to any SMPD vehicles, the release says.