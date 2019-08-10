22 pounds of marijuana seized in Fayette Co. traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — During a Wednesday traffic stop, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit seized 22 pounds of marijuana, according to press release.

Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that around 11:45 a.m., Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 partner Kolt stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram truck on I-10 for a traffic violation.

While talking to the driver, Thumann became suspicious that the driver was smuggling narcotics. After being given consent to search the vehicle, Kolt was deployed and swept the vehicle.

Kolt indicated to the officer that something was possibly under the bed of the truck and during a search, Thumann removed 22 pounds of marijuana — an estimated street value of $11,000.

The driver, Juna Munoz, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.