21-year-old pleads guilty to 2018 murder in The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man has entered a guilty plea in the murder of a 19-year-old back in 2018 at The Domain.

MORE: 19-year-old shot and killed in the Domain

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, Devin Carmona, of Austin, plead guilty as part of a negotiated plea, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. As part of the deal, he will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least one-half of his sentence.

The murder happened in March 2018, during a robbery by Carmona and others outside of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the Domain. The victim, Adam Shorter, 19, reportedly went there to buy a gun from Carmona, but Carmona instead robbed and shot him.

One of Carmona’s co-defendants, Steven Gaige Hammock, also plead guilty to the offense of aggravated robbery. Hammock was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least one-half of his sentence.