21-year-old arrested in Corpus Christi in connection with Austin shooting of a mother and 2 kids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her two children was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals say 21-year-old Devon Loper was arrested in Corpus Christi. He’s facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after the shooting in northwest Austin in February.

It happened on Balboa Lane — Loper reportedly fled from the area after the shooting, leaving police to canvass the area.

The woman and children were treated at hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the woman’s car was hit by 15 gunshot rounds.

