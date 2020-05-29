21-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday night shooting at east Austin apartment complex

Austin Police are investigating a homicide on Springdale Road. (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night shooting at an east Austin apartment complex where one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Police Department officers reported to the parking lot of the Springdale Estates Apartments located at 1050 Springdale Road around 10:11 p.m., where the victim was found with obvious trauma to the body.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 38 year-old James Lewis Allen Jr., was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Garner, 21, who was arrested Friday in Manor. Officers believe the shooting happened after some sort of altercation between the two men.

Garner is currently in Travis County Jail.

