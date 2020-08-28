21-year-old arrested in connection with downtown Austin shooting that killed homeless woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed a homeless woman during a downtown brawl between 60 hurricane evacuees.

The Austin Police Department says the fight took place early Thursday morning on East Sixth and Brazos Streets between two groups of hurricane evacuees—one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont.

Later, it was reported shots were fired. When officers arrived, APD says they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Austin-Travis County EMS took her to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she later died.

APD identified her as 51-year-old Amy Lynn Warner. Police say she was just nearby and wasn’t involved in the fight.

The department says 21-year-old Linton Alexander was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Jail records say Alexander has a first-degree felony charge, but didn’t disclose what for. He was arrested Thursday evening.

The homicide was one of three that happened within 24 hours this week in Austin.