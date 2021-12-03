21-year-old arrested after deadly road-rage shooting in north Austin

A person was shot and it led to a car crash Tuesday in north Austin near the intersection of Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a possible drive-by shooting from September in north Austin, Austin police say.

Xzaver Griffin, 21, was arrested and charged with first degree murder Thursday after a shooting that left 39-year-old Arlen Brandon Sanchez dead on Sept. 14, according to APD.

Sanchez was shot near Cameron Road and Rutherford Lane, crashing an older Cadillac into a utility pole near the intersection, police said previously. At the time, witnesses told police they believed the situation was road rage-related.

As of Friday, Griffin is in custody at Travis County Jail. Bond is pending, police say.

This was the 61st homicide in Austin, APD said. As of Dec. 2, there have been 88 homicides in Austin in 2021.