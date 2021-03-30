20-year-old found shot inside crashed Audi in east Austin dies a day later

Crime scene for shooting off Bradley Drive in east Austin, March 27, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from the day of the shooting: March 27, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the man found shot inside a crashed car in east Austin over the weekend. He later died at the hospital.

Police say he was 20-year-old Thang Tin Uk.

APD says the shooting happened Saturday, March 27 in the 6600 block of Bradley Drive. Just before 5 p.m., Austin 911 got a shots fired call for the area. When officers got there, they found Uk in the driver seat of a crashed car — a black 2013 Audi.

Austin-Travis County EMS took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead the next day at 4 p.m., APD says.

Police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots before seeing a Hispanic man run away from the Audi.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. APD believes the shooting was drug related.

Anyone with information about the shooting or video of it can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.