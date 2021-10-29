2 women wearing wigs, scrubs arrested after ‘impersonating’ north Austin hospital staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested two women after they said security guards caught them “impersonating” workers by wearing wigs and scrubs at a north Austin hospital.

Police said the suspects, Lus Dary DeSouza and Meeka Poteek Baker, are facing charges for allegedly stealing several nurses’ credit cards as well as assaulting security guards when they got caught Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to St. David’s Medical Center, located at 12221 N. MoPac Expressway on the service road, after security there requested backup. When police arrived, they said security already detained two women dressed in blue scrubs and wigs “impersonating hospital personnel.”

Nurses working on one of the hospital floors alerted security guards when they spotted DeSouza and Baker because they “had never seen them before and believed the women were acting strangely,” according to police. When security stopped the women, police said one woman threw down seven credit cards, while the other began fighting the guards.

Police said the two women will face charges of assault on a public servant for allegedly attacking two security guards, and officers said they believe three nurses are victims of fraudulent possession of identifying information. Police noted they returned the stolen credit cards to the nurses.

Officers also said DeSouza and Baker are connected to a fraud scheme that spans several states. Police said they learned both suspects had multiple felony warrants related to fraud.

Both women are now in the Travis County Jail, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Police said people can remain anonymous to report what they know.