2 wanted for arrest in connection with east Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two men are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred in east Austin on Jan. 10.

The State of Texas issued warrants for their arrest on the same day.

Brothers Jesus Rodriguez and Pedro Rodriguez-Diaz are believed to have committed the offense of deadly conduct, per a Travis County affidavit, filed Jan. 13.

The affidavit says Austin police officers responded to reported shots fired at the address of 6905 Villita Avenida Street. Officers spoke with the person who reported the gunfire and saw a gray car leave the scene, the affidavit said.

Upon arrival, up to six people exited the residence. Officers identified and interviewed each. None were injured, the affidavit said.

The first person stated they were inside the house when he/she heard gunshots outside. They ran outside and did not see anything. However, the third victim, along with others, described seeing the same gray car. They observed gunfire come from the vehicle and said four or five individuals were inside the sedan wearing bandannas to block their faces, the affidavit said.

The fifth person stated in the affidavit, “there had been some issues with some former friends,” but refused to give additional information to officers.

A resident mentioned to police the fifth person knew more about the suspects in the vehicle and showed officers pictures of those wanted for arrest.

Officers eventually got the fifth person to talk and identify Pedro as the driver and Jesus as the passenger. He feared retaliation if he shared information.