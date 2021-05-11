2 suspects charged with murder after men found shot near river in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were shot and killed Monday near the San Marcos River, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 9:04 p.m., deputies responded to the area near Northwest River Road and Scull Road, on the Caldwell County side of the river, for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and other died at the hospital later that night.

The sheriff’s office said it arrested two suspects in connection with the deaths, but it isn’t releasing any information identifying them yet. The suspects have been charged with capital murder and are currently awaiting arraignment in Caldwell County Jail. The arrests were made in Hays County, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t believe there are other suspects involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said it will release more information when they can.