2 suspects arrested after short chase in Manor, 2 other suspects not found

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A short police chase in Manor Friday morning resulted in two arrests after police say suspects were seen breaking into cars.

According to Manor police, four suspects were seen breaking into vehicles in the Bell Farms neighborhood east of Manor around 3:55 a.m. The suspects fled when officers approached, leading to a short car chase that began and ended in the Bell Farms neighborhood.

During the chase, the suspects bailed out of their car and ran on foot. Two were apprehended and the other two were not found. Officers later determined the suspects’ getaway vehicle was stolen.

Police are asking residents in the Bell Farms area to check their security footage from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. for video of the suspects breaking into cars.

The suspects not detained are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18. possibly wearing shorts. Residents are also asked to contact the police if their vehicles were entered.

Police determined some vehicle burglaries happened on Snow Lane and Carillon Way.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manor PD at 512-974-0845 or email police@cityofmanor.org.