AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says a shooting at the Capital Steps apartment complex sent two people to the hospital.

The call came in Friday night at 10:08 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the two victims laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a nearby hospital. APD says they are still looking for the suspected gunman.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Austin Police Department.