1 officers killed, 1 injured while serving warrant in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston mayor says an officer died from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant and another officer hospitalized.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

HPD Chiefs, Commanders & PIO are responding to reports of two officers shot @ 5350 Aeropark. It's unknown what agency officers are from at this time. PIO will also be at the hospital. No other information available at this time. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated.