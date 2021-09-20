1 officers killed, 1 injured while serving warrant in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston mayor says an officer died from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant and another officer hospitalized.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.
The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.
Additional information wasn’t immediately released.
This is a developing situation and this story will be updated.