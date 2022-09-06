AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of the state’s most wanted fugitives, including a sex offender, were caught in late August in the Austin area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

William Bird, of Austin, was arrested Aug. 24, and Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested Aug. 30.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest, according to DPS. He was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in 2012 and has been wanted since October 2021 on a probation violation out of Bastrop County. Austin Police and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest during a traffic stop, DPS said.

Most recently, Bird was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year of confinement last year, DPS said. He was also convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and got six years of probation.

Bingham was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force along with DPS special agents at a home in Hutto, DPS said. He’s been wanted since February for charges out of Rockwall County, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property.

Most recently, Bingham was arrested last year in Austin on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property. He had previously bonded out, according to DPS.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 47 fugitives off the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. About $75,000 in rewards have also been paid out for tips that yielded arrests, according to DPS.

You can view those lists on the Texas DPS website.